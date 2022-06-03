Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,559 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

