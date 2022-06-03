Bank of Montreal Can Sells 22,247,759 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,247,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Green Plains worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 11.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 180.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

