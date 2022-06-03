Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,438 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $5,979,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

