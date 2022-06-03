Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,085 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after buying an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after buying an additional 263,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.