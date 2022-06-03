Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,184 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $7,909,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $10,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NYSE IDA opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

