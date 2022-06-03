Bank of Montreal Can Sells 67,538 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ciena by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ciena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

