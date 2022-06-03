Bank of Montreal Can Sells 740 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT opened at $52.81 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.