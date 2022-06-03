Bank of Montreal Can Sells 866,954 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

