Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,814 shares of company stock worth $631,748. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

