Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of XPEL worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in XPEL by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth $27,674,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in XPEL by 60.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $1,103,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,238 shares of company stock worth $16,163,175 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

XPEL Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.