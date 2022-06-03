Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,367,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

