Bavarian Nordic A/S Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BVNRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BVNRY opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

