Belite Bio, Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 8th (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio’s (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Belite Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Belite Bio’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $14.85 on Friday. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

