Belite Bio, Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 8th (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio’s (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Belite Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Belite Bio’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $14.85 on Friday. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
About Belite Bio (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.