Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,533,000 after purchasing an additional 839,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 648,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,018.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $911.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $636.08 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

