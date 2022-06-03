BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

