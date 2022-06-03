Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.42 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $948.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.