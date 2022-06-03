Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

