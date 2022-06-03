Brokers Set Expectations for MonotaRO Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for MonotaRO in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

MONOY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.38. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

