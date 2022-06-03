Brokers Set Expectations for Schaeffler AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCFLF. Citigroup cut Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.88) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.60) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Schaeffler stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.