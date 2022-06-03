C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $14.38. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 52,586 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.
In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
