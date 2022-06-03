C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $14.38. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 52,586 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in C3.ai by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in C3.ai by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.