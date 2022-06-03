Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BARK (NYSE:BARK) Price Target to $8.00

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BARK has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BARK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Get BARK alerts:

NYSE BARK opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $347.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.23. BARK has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that BARK will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BARK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in BARK during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.