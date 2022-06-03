Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Monday, May 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.68.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$30.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$29.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

