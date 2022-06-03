Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Cars.com worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,803 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.44 million, a PE ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

