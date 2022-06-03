Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 269,601 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $41.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

