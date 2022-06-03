Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $27.74. Chewy shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 142,340 shares.
The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -162.10 and a beta of 0.77.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
