Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.69 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 12147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

