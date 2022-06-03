Citigroup Inc. Purchases 47,374 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2,239.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $36,084,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $35,357,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,579,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.16 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 152.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

