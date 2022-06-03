Citigroup Inc. Sells 39,742 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

SSB opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

