Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. Approximately 27,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 475,807 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 285,173 shares of company stock worth $4,804,041.

Several analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

