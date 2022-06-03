CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.47.

CME opened at $204.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.