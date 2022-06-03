Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Coeur Mining worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 19.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,129,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,154 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

