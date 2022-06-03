Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,457,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE CMP opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

