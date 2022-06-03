CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of CONMED worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CONMED by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,198,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

