Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Now Covered by Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Construction Partners has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 214.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 72.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 115.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.