Contrasting Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akouos and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akouos N/A N/A -$86.67 million ($2.83) -1.11 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 28.45 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -1.10

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Akouos. Akouos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Akouos shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akouos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Akouos has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akouos and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akouos N/A -40.01% -33.97% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akouos and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akouos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akouos presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given Akouos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akouos is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Summary

Akouos beats Antibe Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

