Contrasting Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) & Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 3.69, indicating that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Clean Energy Pathways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 162.74 -$20.63 million ($1.42) -0.79 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Energy Pathways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -211.39% -185.26% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crown ElectroKinetics and Clean Energy Pathways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Clean Energy Pathways on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

