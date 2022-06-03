Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Costamare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after acquiring an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costamare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

CMRE opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

