Critical Analysis: Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) vs. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Energy Vault and Solid Power are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Energy Vault and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 572.97 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Vault and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44% Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08%

Summary

Solid Power beats Energy Vault on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

