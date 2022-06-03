CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 3.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.44. 3,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 641,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 2,264.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 82.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

