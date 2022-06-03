CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 3.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.44. 3,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 641,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.