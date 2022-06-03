Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Dillard’s worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dillard’s by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Dillard’s by 172.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s stock opened at $310.50 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.29 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.76.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

