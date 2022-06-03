DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. DoorDash shares last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 45,117 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.76.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

