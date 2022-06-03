DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DraftKings by 854.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,295 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

DKNG stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

