Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

NYSE DY opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.52. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

