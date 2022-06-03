eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $81.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in eBay by 11.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,354,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $134,837,000 after buying an additional 233,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

