EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of EchoStar worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EchoStar by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.65 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

