Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.83% of Edify Acquisition worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

