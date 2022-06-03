Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.94, but opened at $66.06. Elastic shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 5,497 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 38.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

