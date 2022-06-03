Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.94, but opened at $66.06. Elastic shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 5,497 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 38.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.30.
About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
