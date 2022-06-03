EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) vs. Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Head-To-Head Review

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EMX Royalty and Pacific Booker Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and Pacific Booker Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $7.53 million 31.86 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -43.79 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -4.72

Pacific Booker Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -19.11% 1.80% 1.27% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84%

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

