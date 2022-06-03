Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Head-To-Head Review

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enovis and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enovis and Smith & Nephew, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew 0 2 5 0 2.71

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovis and Smith & Nephew’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.95 $71.66 million $1.32 51.07 Smith & Nephew $5.21 billion 2.68 $524.00 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Enovis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovis beats Smith & Nephew on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high-definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

