Enovix (ENVX) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -12.28 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $19.67 million 2.90

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 668 989 35 2.50

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.28%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.84% -4.93%

Summary

Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

